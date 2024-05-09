Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $195.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $183.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Meritage Homes by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

