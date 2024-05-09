Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.12. 14,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 223,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Kelly Services Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 299.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

