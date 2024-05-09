Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kennametal updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.7 %

Kennametal stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 642,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

