Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.59-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

