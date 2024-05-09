Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

KROS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

