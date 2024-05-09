Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

