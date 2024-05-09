Kimberly K. Ryan Purchases 2,350 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 80.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.