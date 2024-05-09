Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 158,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

KIM opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

