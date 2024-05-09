Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$13.75

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.53 on Thursday, reaching C$10.28. 2,402,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

