KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $80,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $493,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $101.52. 1,635,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,758. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.