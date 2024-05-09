Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 3,333,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

