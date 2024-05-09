Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $391,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

