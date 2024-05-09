Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share.

Knife River Trading Up 1.9 %

KNF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Knife River has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KNF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.