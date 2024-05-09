L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

