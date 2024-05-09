Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Upgraded by Roth Mkm to Buy

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.30. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Laird Superfood Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,569.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $153,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.