Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Bob Belan Sells 1,325,000 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 1,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,525,075.00 ($1,009,983.44).

Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Latitude Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Bob Belan sold 1,453,000 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,670,950.00 ($1,106,589.40).

Latitude Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

About Latitude Group

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.