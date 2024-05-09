Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Bob Belan Sells 1,325,000 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 1,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,525,075.00 ($1,009,983.44).
Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Bob Belan sold 1,453,000 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,670,950.00 ($1,106,589.40).
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
About Latitude Group
Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Latitude Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.