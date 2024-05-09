Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
About Leju
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leju
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.