LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts Sells 5,025 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

LMAT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

