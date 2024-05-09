Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,932,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Thursday, April 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $78,047.20.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 21,968 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $446,609.44.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

LWAY stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 64.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.