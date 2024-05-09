Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.01 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01, RTT News reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

