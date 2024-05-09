Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.60.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.88. 220,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.50.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,978.98. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

