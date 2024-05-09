Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $155.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

