Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,392 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 132,173 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS KJUL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

