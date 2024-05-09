Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.