Lincoln National Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.20% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDRR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth $407,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.2 %

FDRR opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

