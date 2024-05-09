Lincoln National Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

