Lincoln National Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $251.61 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

