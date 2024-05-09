Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $913.28 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $512.09 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $824.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

