Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

