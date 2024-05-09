Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 677,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 99,760 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after buying an additional 405,054 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

