Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,089 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of F opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.