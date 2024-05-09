Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.31% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.