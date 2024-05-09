Linh Lam Sells 2,200 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jamf by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.