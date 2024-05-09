Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 8.4%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 229,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 324,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$307.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.