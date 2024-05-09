LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.75 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.27. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 28,721 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

