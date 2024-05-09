Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Insider Activity
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:L opened at C$156.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$157.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5138274 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Further Reading
