Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LOIMF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.