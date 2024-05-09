Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of LOIMF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loomis AB (publ)
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.