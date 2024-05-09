Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 8.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. 4,497,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,359,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.