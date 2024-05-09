M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 56.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 305,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

