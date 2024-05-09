M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

Shares of MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. M.D.C. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

