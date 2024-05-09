Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $727.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

