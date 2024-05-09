Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.3 %

MTW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,508. The firm has a market cap of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.