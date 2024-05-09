Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,933,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,923,234. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

