Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.40. 457,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,458,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

