Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MQ. Barclays raised their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,636,000 after buying an additional 1,592,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,814,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 739,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 94.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

