Marqeta’s (MQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MQ stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

