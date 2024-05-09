Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

