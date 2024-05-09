Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.9 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

