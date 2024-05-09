Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

