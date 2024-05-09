Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Korn Ferry by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

